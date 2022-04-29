GO+Bet goes live in Poland with BetConstruct’s platform

The Polish bookmaker chose BetConstruct’s outstanding platform and complete sports betting offer as a cornerstone of their operation.

Press release.- The Armenian solutions provider BetConstruct continues to add allies who choose its range of services for their businesses. This time the Polish bookmaker GO+Bet chose BetConstruct’s outstanding platform and complete sports betting offer as a cornerstone of their operation.

What BetConstruct has to offer is a complete sports betting platform with an all-inclusive operator backoffice and 120+ event types in Sportsbook for every taste. The range includes traditional sports alongside 9 types of virtuals and an extensive suite of Esports with player-facing features and top demanded games. Naturally, all are developed and monitored in-house by BetConstruct.

Grzegorz Kiczko, CEO at GO+Bet said: “As GO+Bet, we are glad that at the very beginning of our activity, we cooperate with partners of recognized, international reputation. BetConstruct is the most important partner in our portfolio, providing many standout attractions for players. We want to maintain a high level and surprise customers by giving them even more interesting entertainment than other bookmakers on the market. At BetConstruct, we see an ambitious and creative partner who, instead of just copying solutions, is able to invent products and tools not available to competing companies. Both our companies share a passion for sports and a love for sports betting. We are sure that together we can win the hearts of customers in the Polish market.”

Anna Poghosyan, Head of Business Development at BetConstruct, commented: “We are happy to expand further into Europe through our partnership with GO+Bet. The solutions they picked will find great success in the Polish market. The diversity and flexibility of our products will deliver choice to the players and higher engagement making GO+Bet a top attractive online betting platform.”