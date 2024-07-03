GLI names Kurt Freedlund as senior lottery solutions account executive

Freedlund will work with GLI lottery customers providing insights and strategy solutions.

US.- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has named Kurt D. Freedlund as senior lottery solutions account executive. The firm said Freedlund will work with GLI lottery customers providing insights and strategy solutions on lottery products and consulting support.

Freedlund founded KDF Consulting & Solutions and serrved as president of LottoInteractive. Previously, he served as the COO and general counsel for the Georgia Lottery Corporation. He also represented the Mega Millions Consortium in working with the MUSL attorney to create and implement the PowerBall-Mega Millions cross-selling initiative and Georgia Lottery’s iLottery programme. He was also executive deputy director and general counsel for the Illinois Lottery.

GLI vice president of global lottery solutions Angela Wong said: “We are thrilled and excited to welcome Kurt to GLI. His experience and expertise in the lottery industry will be invaluable in continuing GLI’s world-class service and ongoing work to help our lottery clients succeed.”