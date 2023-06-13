Arizona sports betting handle hits $644m in March

The state’s sports betting handle rose 6 per cent month-on-month.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $644m in March, according to a report by the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). That’s up 6 per cent compared to February’s $609m and makes March 2023 the second-highest month since the launch of sports betting in Arizona in September 2021.

The state collected privilege fees totalling over $3.7m, resulting in $43m in privilege fees since the start of legal operations.

Jackie Johnson, director of ADG, said: “March of 2023 is the fifth time the state eclipsed $600m in wagers and is the second highest month since the inception of sports betting in Arizona. I look forward to seeing how sports betting progresses in the state as we close out Fiscal Year 2023 in the coming months.”

On June 30, a new casino will open in Arizona. The Santan Mountain casino south of Chandler will be the Gila River Indian Community’s (GRIC) fourth casino. The $180m casino was approved through the state’s reinstated and amended gaming compact in May 2021 and broke ground on December 2021.