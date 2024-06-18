German gambling regulator issues warning on unlicensed gambling during Euro 2024

The regulator said it would monitor to ensure player protection measures are implemented.

Germany.- Amid the kickoff of Euro 2024 in Germany at the weekend, the German gambling regulator GGL has issued a warning about illegal betting. The regulator advised bettors that they can check its whitelist of licensed gambling operators, and warned the use of unlicensed offering was illegal and could put players at greater risk of harm.

It also highlighted operators’ participation in the OASIS gambling self-exclusion scheme, which is operated by the government of Darmstadt.

“Illegal gambling is not only punishable, but it also carries a significant risk for the development of gambling addiction. Those interested in gaming should use the detailed information offered by the GGL and other bodies,” the regulator said.

Board member Ronald Benter said: “We ensure sports betting providers comply with legal requirements for the protection of players. Therefore, it is important to find out about the options for legal gambling.

“At the same time, together with other institutions, we fight illegal gambling offers and advertising in order to ensure the prevention of gambling addiction and the protection of players and youth.”

The GGL said it was working with Burkhard Blienert, the federal government’s commissioner for addiction and drug issues to ensure player protection measures are correctly implemented.

The GGL has expressed opposition to the Ministry of Justice proposal to remove the recognition of unlicensed gambling as a criminal offence and called for the extension of the paragraph to refer to unlicensed gambling providers based abroad. “Anyone who offers illegal gambling from abroad in Germany must of course expect criminal consequences in Germany,” Benter said.

German gambling review

Meanwhile, the GGL has announced a comprehensive market evaluation for completion in 2026. It is analysing the role of the regulated market in society, with a particular focus on the impact of advertising.

Germany’s Fourth Interstate Treaty on Gambling introduced a regulatory framework for online gambling in 2021. The GGL, which became fully operational at the start of last year, aims to evaluate whether the legislation is proving to be suitable and whether advertising is succeeding in channelling players to licensed offerings without incentivising people who may not have been interested in gambling.

The media research group Eye Square has begun a detailed study across Germany’s 16 states with the objective of determining whether bonuses, promotions and adverts influence vulnerable groups. The aim is to inform the creation of a new federal advertising code for gambling.

Subcontractors have been commissioned for an empirical investigation and impact analysis, structured literature analysis and a content analysis of commercials. Meanwhile, an independent panel featuring Dr Markus Heinker, president of the Media Council of the Saxon State Media Authority, and Christian Krebs, director of the Lower Saxony State Media Authority, will analyse the “entire scope of the scientific discourse”.