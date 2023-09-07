German gambling regulator answers questions on lack of response to study tender

The GGL has issued a response after the media questioned its decision to award the contract to the only bidder.

Germany.- The new German federal gambling regulator, the GGL, has issued a response to media inquiries about the tender process of its player protection evaluation study. The regulator appointed Dr. Tobias Hayer of the University of Bremen to lead the evaluation last month.

In its response, the GGL noted that an evaluation after the first year of Germany’s new regulations was a requisite of the interstate gambling treaty that came into force in July 2021. It said the study will independently assess the impact of the legislation on player protections, evaluating the effectiveness of technical requirements and provisions on online gambling.

The GGL said the study will “aim to analyse both positive and negative effects, adjustments to player protection, changes in gaming behaviour and other factors”. The regulator said it had advertised its tender for the study on the European academic platforms Evergabe.de, service.bund.de, and Ted Europe but that only one bidder has submitted a response.

It said that Hayer was aware of the evaluation since GlüNeuRStv’s inception but did not play a role in designing the study. It stressed that Hayer “met all requirements” to be awarded the contract”

Regarding the lack of response, the GGL said: “We find it very regrettable that more applicants did not take part in the tender process. The aim of the GGL’s active and early communication regarding the planned evaluation process was to ensure the greatest possible transparency concerning the evaluation process.”

In June, the GGL named Udo Götze as its new chair. He replaced Jorg Sibbel from July 1. The German regulator only became fully functional in January but its regulations state that a new chair must take over on July 1 every year. Germany’s 16 federal states take turns choosing the chair. Götze is a state secretary at the Ministry of the Interior and Municipal Affairs in the Free State of Thuringia.