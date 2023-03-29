GeoComply to fund voluntary self-exclusion research for ICRG

The geolocation data firm will work on a research project for the International Centre for Responsible Gaming.

US.- The geolocation data firm GeoComply is to fund a research project for the International Centre for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) on the long-term effectiveness of voluntary self-exclusion. The two-year project will aim to identify the most effective forms of self-exclusion and the criteria for self-excluded people to return to gaming.

The project will also examine if the term “self-exclusion” itself stigmatises people. The results will be released in October 2025.

Arthur B. Paikowsky, president of the ICRG, said: “There is a necessity to determine whether enhancing these programs would result in more customer participation and whether this would be beneficial.”

Anna Sainsbury, co-founder and CEO of GeoComply, added: “We have been committed to responsible gambling initiatives since forming GeoComply over a decade ago. We need more data to support the industry’s actions around RG, and I am really happy that we can support the ICRG’s research in this important area.”

GeoComply records 8.1m online sports betting transactions in Massachusetts

GeoComply recorded 8.1 million online sports betting geolocation transactions in Massachusetts during the market’s opening weekend, from March 17 to March 19. It reported over 400,000 player accounts with operators DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, WynnBET, Barstool Sportsbook and FanDuel.

Massachusetts opened its online sports betting market on March 10 in time for March Madness, the NCAA college basketball tournament. It was the fifth-busiest state nationwide over the weekend, with only New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York recording more geolocation transactions.