Focus Gaming News | Finance

Genius Sports to announce first quarter 2022 results on May 12

Genius Sports powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media.
Genius Sports powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media.
05/02/22

Genius Sports will also host a conference call to discuss the results.

Press release.- Genius Sports announced that it will release its first-quarter 2022 results before 8:00 AM EDT on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

At 8:00 AM EDT on the same day, Genius Sports will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Genius Sports’ earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.geniussports.com. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, please visit Genius Sports’ investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

See also: Genius Sports and the European Tour group agree new free-to-play games and marketing partnership

In this article:
genius sports

Latest Articles

Latest Finance news from EMEA

Latest Finance news from North America

Latest Finance news from Asia

Latest Finance news from Oceania

Latest Finance news from LatAm & Caribbean