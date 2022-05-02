Genius Sports to announce first quarter 2022 results on May 12

Genius Sports will also host a conference call to discuss the results.

Press release.- Genius Sports announced that it will release its first-quarter 2022 results before 8:00 AM EDT on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Genius Sports’ earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.geniussports.com. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, please visit Genius Sports’ investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

