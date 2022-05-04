Genius Sports partners with Betsul to power Brazilian product

Genius Sports will provide its PreMatch, LiveTrading, Risk and Streaming solutions to power Betsul’s sportsbook offering.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has secured a new partnership with online sportsbook Betsul to help power its offering in Brazil.

As one of the largest online sportsbooks operating in Latin America, Betsul will benefit from Genius Sports’ full suite of data-driven outsourced solutions including PreMatch, LiveTrading and Risk. Genius Sports will provide Betsul with full flexibility over their entire sportsbook operation, helping to maximise turnover, margins, and control. Betsul will also receive Genius Sports’ live streaming service, providing its customers with low latency broadcasts across thousands of events a year.

Included in the partnership is Genius Sports’ leading portfolio of premium Brazilian content, powering pin-point pricing and live streams on football, basketball, volleyball, futsal and beach volleyball competitions through official partnerships with the Brazilian National Basketball League (LNB), Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV), Liga Nacional de Futsal and several others. Genius Sports will also deliver official data from its premium global partnerships, including the English Premier League, Liga MX, the Argentine Primera División and Dimayor.

Brazil is in the process of regulating sports betting with the Ministry of Economy finalising the licensing criteria. H2 Gambling Capital estimates that gross gambling revenue for the regulated market in Brazil to reach as much as $1billion by 2026.

“The Brazilian sports betting market is poised for explosive growth under a transparent and competitive regulatory system,” said Fernando Martinez, Head of Commercial in LATAM for Genius Sports. “We’re pleased to be playing a central role in powering Betsul’s offering, combining our leading Brazilian sports content, streaming services and live trading capabilities.”

“We are very pleased to have this new business partnership going live. Genius Sports has always been one of the great references in the betting market and we have great potential for growth together, especially in the Brazilian market,” commented Fernando Rivas, CEO of Betsul.

