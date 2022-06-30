Genius Sports builds out official data, trading and live streaming partnership with Tipsport

The expanded partnership provides PreMatch, LiveData, LiveTrading and Streaming solutions across thousands of events a year.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has agreed to a major expansion of its long-term partnership with Tipsport, a leading Czech sportsbook operator across retail and online.

Tipsport has agreed to a substantial uplift in the number of annual events covered by Genius Sports’ suite of data-driven PreMatch, LiveData and LiveTrading solutions while maintaining full flexibility and control over each element of its sportsbook.

Powered by the highest quality data, Genius Sports will deliver real-time feeds and pin-point pricing for hundreds of competitions, including the EPL, NCAA Basketball, Euroleague Basketball and the NFL. Tipsport will have access to Genius Sports’ full NFL product suite, including access to the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

Genius Sports will also deliver thousands of low latency streams through its rapidly expanding Streaming solution. Tipsport customers will benefit from an enhanced live betting experience through live streams of top tier football leagues across Argentina, Colombia, Iceland and China, as well as dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues globally.

“Never-ending innovation is firmly part of our DNA so we’re thrilled to widen our partnership with Genius Sports for the upcoming years,” said Petr Komarek, Head of Data & Streaming at Tipsport. “Considering this strong bond, we’re excited to engage many more customers and provide them with our world-class services. We look forward to create compelling and unique projects together.”

“Since the start of our partnership in 2016, we have worked closely with Tipsport to provide them with a growing suite of betting products and services that drive turnover, increase margins and maximise control,” said Jack Davison, Chief Commercial Officer of Genius Sports. “Across official data, trading and live streaming, we’re excited to continue playing a crucial role powering Tipsport’s first-class sportsbook.”

See also: Genius Sports partners with Clue