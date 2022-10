Genius Sports partners with Australian Pro Leagues

Genius Sports strikes exclusive official data and integrity partnership with Australian Professional Leagues.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has been selected as the exclusive Official Data Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men (ALM) and Liberty A-League Women (ALW) 2022-23 season as part of a wide-ranging new partnership with the Australian Professional Leagues (APL).

This partnership will help to protect Australian football from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption through Genius Sports’ 24/7 bet monitoring technology and bespoke educational services. By cross-referencing real-time odds movements with predictive algorithms, Genius Sports’ monitoring system will provide crucial visibility over global betting on the A-Leagues and automatically flag potentially suspicious activity.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genius Sports has been granted the exclusive rights to capture, manage and distribute official data from every A-Leagues match and distribute it to its global network of sportsbook partners. Genius Sports is the official data and integrity partner to some of the largest leagues in world sports including the NFL and English Premier League.

The A-Leagues have also committed to deploying Genius Sports’ optical tracking systems in select venues with more details to follow later in the season.

Michael Tange, director of Strategy and Digital for APL, said: “Genius are global leaders in data and integrity services and we are delighted to be building this partnership with them. Data underpins the Australian Professional Leagues’ strategy to make football Australia’s most entertaining sport.”

John Curzon, head of Australasia, Sportstech at Genius Sports, said: “Australian football is expanding rapidly with participation, engagement and broadcast numbers all showing exciting growth in recent years. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the A-Leagues at this critical stage of its global expansion, connecting Australian football with millions of fans around the world as their exclusive official data partner.”

