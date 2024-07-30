GCGRA unveils details of UAE gambling licence requirements and process

Operators can apply for licences in any of the seven emirates.

United Arab Emirates.- The United Arab Emirates’ General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has launched its website with details on the future regulation of gaming in the UAE. The site outlines plans for the issuance of casino licences for venues with slot machines and poker tables, a move that will make the UAE the first Arab country with casino gambling.

The regulator will issue licences for gaming operators running internet gaming platforms, sports wagering, and land-based gaming facilities. It will also issue licences for gaming-related vendors (suppliers of gaming equipment or related goods and services), key persons and gaming employees. The intake form for gaming licence applications allows potential applicants to choose from all seven emirates, which suggests that, at least in the longer term, gambling may not be confined only to Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

UAE gambling licence requirements

The GCGRA website also provides a list of Responsible Gaming Minimum Requirements. Gaming operators will have to implement a Socially Responsible Gaming Programme covering player education, responsible marketing, employee training and evaluation plans. They must also have a designated member of staff to oversee the programme.

Operators must offer options to set daily, weekly and monthly deposit limits. Cooling-off periods for online gaming will allow players to restrict access to gaming platforms for a minimum of 72 hours.

As for unlicensed gambling, the regulatory framework clarifies that engaging with unlicensed operators, including lottery operators is illegal for players and could result in severe penalties. Players will be able to self-exclude from gambling and are encouraged to use tools provided by operators and the GCGRA to set limits on their gaming activities.

UAE licensing process

Interested parties must notify the GCGRA of their intention to apply for a gambling licence by first completing the Intake Form on the regulator’s website. They will need to name the requested type of licence(s) and provide basic information for an initial screening and assessment. If they’re considered eligible, applicants will gain access to the GCGRA licensing portal, where they can submit their full application and upload documentation.

The required documentation includes business plans and compliance strategies. Operators will also have to establish a qualifying domestic entity (QDE) in the UAE or enter into a relationship with a UAE company with substantial business operations in the jurisdiction. Once approved, licensees will be audited by the regulator every two years to ensure compliance.

The GCGRA was established last year to regulate lotteries, internet gaming, sports wagering, and land-based gaming. It granted its first licence on Sunday, establishing The Game as the operator of a new UAE national lottery. However, the launch of the licensing process for other gaming operators suggests casino licences could follow relatively soon.

The GCGRA defines “commercial gaming” as “any game of chance, or combination of chance and skill, where an amount of money, in cash or cash equivalents, is wagered – i.e., placed as a bet – for the purpose of winning a sum of money or other valuable items”.

CEO Kevin Mullally, a former executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC), said: “The GCGRA is steadfast in its commitment to global best practices in consumer protection and regulatory oversight. Our regulatory framework is designed to ensure the integrity, fairness, and transparency of commercial gaming activities in the UAE, which include lottery games. It also provides consumers with a comprehensive set of tools to monitor and manage their gaming activity. Additionally, we are leveraging new technologies to foster the creation of safe, entertaining games and drive consumer-focused innovation.”

The US casino giants MGM and Wynn Resorts have been awaiting the launch of regulated casino gambling in the UAE. MGM, which already has business in the country, has said that it could apply for a casino gaming licence in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.