Gauselmann Group honoured at the “Global Regulatory Awards”

Stefan Bruns, Board Member Sports Betting and Online Gaming at the Gauselmann Group; Ludwig Beckmann, Chief Compliance Officer at Gauselmann AG; Irina Ruf, Managing Director International at Merkur Casino GmbH; and Jürgen Hobel, Manager Regulatory Compliance at Gauselmann AG.

The company received the award for “The Compliance Team of the Year.”

Press release.- The Gauselmann Group recently received the prestigious award “The Compliance Team of the Year” during the “Global Regulatory Awards 2023” in London. With this award, the panel of international gambling regulators and industry experts recognized the “Gauselmann Global Compliance Team” for successfully ensuring compliant gambling operations throughout the entire company.

Among other initiatives, the Gauselmann Group invited compliance officers from twelve different countries to a joint workshop and implemented a new reporting tool to manage global compliance and ensure that all subsidiary companies always function optimally in compliance with increasingly stringent legal requirements.

During the award ceremony at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London, Ludwig Beckmann, chief compliance officer of Gauselmann AG, expressed his joy at the international recognition: “The demands placed on our industry by the regulatory authorities are constantly increasing worldwide. This award is a tribute to the reliable and exemplary work of our highly professional and well-trained compliance officers who, with great dedication, address this responsible and challenging task globally. We are very proud of this achievement as we always act according to our motto: ‘Strong Compliance – Safe Future.'”

The “Global Regulatory Awards” are presented annually, honouring individuals, teams, and companies in the international gambling industry in over 20 different categories for outstanding achievements in compliance, social responsibility, and safe gambling.