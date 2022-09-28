GAN Sports launches at Island View Casino in Mississippi

GAN Limited has launched its sportsbook software on twenty internet-connected kiosks at the Mississippi venue.

US.- The igaming operator and supplier GAN Limited has launched GAN Sports at the Island View Casino, in Gulfport, Mississippi. The in-house developed online and retail sportsbook software is now on twenty internet-connected kiosks.

The software will be complemented by the Bet the V mobile sportsbook. Through the new system, players will be able to wager on personal devices or through kiosks using the GAN’s GameStack Player Account Management (PAM) system.

Dermot S. Smurfit, GAN president and CEO, said: “Following our 2021 acquisition of Coolbet we are thrilled to announce the premiere of GAN Sports, perhaps the most innovative sports experience available on-property anywhere in the US today.

“We are greatly encouraged by the sales momentum for our omnichannel sports betting technology and managed trading services solution and anticipate a high-margin financial contribution as the economics of B2B sports technology provision is highly favorable and incremental to our existing B2B offerings.”

Steve Hendricks, VP of operations of Island View Casino Resort, added: “We selected GAN for the quality of their sports betting technology and managed trading services following our evaluation of all major potential suppliers.

“GAN has now brought to our patrons an exciting new on-property sports betting experience, enabled by their modern technology and user interface design greatly encouraging our patrons to construct high-margin, multi-stage parlay bets as well as traditional single-game wagers.”

In July, GAN and Nuvei Corporation announced a partnership to enable gaming operators to access Nuvei’s suite of payment solutions via integration with GAN’s gaming platform. They had already partnered after the launch of the regulated gaming market in Ontario in April and now extend it to the rest of Canada and the US.

Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $21.2m in August

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $21.2m in August, up 15.9 per cent from $18.3m in July but down slightly 0.9 per cent from $21.4m in August 2021. Revenue came in at $2.7m, 8 per cent higher than July ($2.5m) and up 42.1 per cent from August 2021 ($1.9m).

Coastal casinos recorded $14.3m in wagers and $1.7m in revenue. Player spending at central casinos reached $4.2m and revenue $618,375. Northern casinos saw a handle of $2.2m and revenue of $1.7m.