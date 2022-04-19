Gaming1 in deal with ESC Online to integrate AconcaguaPoker

ESC Online becomes the first operator in Portugal to supply a online offering with three platform verticals.

Portugal.- Gaming1 has signed a deal with Estoril Sol Digital‘s ESC Online to integrate AconcaguaPoker. The collection of poker-themed content included cash table games Texas Hold’em and Omaha, and a weekly and monthly tournament.

The deal makes ESC Online the first operator in Portugal to supply an online offering with three platform verticals: poker, sports betting and casino.

Sylvain Boniver, COO at Gaming1, said: “Our partnership with Estoril Sol has created fantastic opportunities for us, and we’re more than happy to adapt their online offering for the ESC Online brand.

“This latest deal sees us yet again become a pioneer in Portugal’s vibrant market and we’re tremendously excited about the many possibilities that entails in our joint venture with Estoril Sol.”

Estoril Sol Digital CEO Rui Magalhães said: “We’ve worked with Gaming1 for many years now. We know and trust them so that was an obvious choice for us. We’re always happy to collaborate with such an ambitious and innovative partner.

“Thanks to the integration of the poker content, this latest three-party partnership between Estoril Sol, AconcaguaPoker and Gaming1 is mutually beneficial as it allows our players to experience something they can’t find elsewhere.”

Gaming1 has integrated the technology of AconcaguaPoker to let players use multiple integrated bonus benefits across all three of the verticals.

A spokesperson for Aconcagua Poker said: “With our recreational poker network and our efficient and robust poker technology, we seek to ease the workload for operators. We’re delighted to support Gaming1 and Estoril Sol Casinos, as they power forward in this new venture.”

In March, Ardent Group’s Gaming1 entered into a joint venture with the Dutch land-based casino chain Gran Casino. The venture will offer online gaming and sports betting via Gaming1’s Circus brand. Gaming1 will also provide its own slots titles and table games.

Gran Casino has a chain of land-based casinos and gaming venues at hotels in the Netherlands. It runs them in partnership with hospitality business Van der Valk. The deal with Belgium-based Gaming1 will allow it to enter the Netherlands’ new online gambling market, which launched in October.

Gaming1 currently offers online gambling in Belgium, France, Serbia and Peru. It will add the Circus.nl site to its sports betting and casino affiliate program from March 28.