Gaming Society advisory board adds new members

US.- Gaming Society, the gamification and content company founded in 2021, has brought in Major League Baseball great Derek Jeter and Women’s National Basketball Association stars Chelsea Gray and Sheryl Swoopes to its advisory board of directors.

Founders Jaymee Messler and NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett said: “Gaming Society has become a true community that believes games, betting and social experiences will be key driving factors in not only bringing in new sports fans but also engaging with existing fans on a deeper level.

“With a wealth of experience across the spectrum of sports business, Chelsea, Derek and Sheryl understand the complexities, challenges and opportunities of the rapidly evolving sports industry and will serve Gaming Society extremely well. It’s incredibly important to have diverse backgrounds and perspectives guiding our company and we look forward to having them as part of our team during these key stages of growth.”

Jeter is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, boasts a 20-year MLB career and five World Series Championships. He co-founded The Players’ Tribune with Messler in 2014 and served as part-owner and CEO of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Miami Marlins from 2017-22. Gray is a two-time WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, while Swoopes is a four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Famer.

Over the past year, Gaming Society has partnered with several leagues and brands, including the American Gaming Association (AGA), FanDuel and the WNBA.