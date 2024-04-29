Gaming & Leisure Properties appoints Debra Martin Chase as an independent director

Chase has also been appointed as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

US.- Gaming & Leisure Properties has announced that Debra Martin Chase has been appointed to the board of directors as a new independent director, effective immediately. She fills the vacancy created by the previously disclosed passing of JoAnne A. Epps.

The appointment of Chase to the board brings the number of directors to eight, seven of whom are considered independent according to the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Chase has also been appointed as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the board of directors, effective immediately.

Chase is a producer and the founder and chief executive officer of entertainment production company Martin Chase Productions. She serves on the board of B&G Foods, where she chairs the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, and the board of Bridge Investment Group Holdings, where she serves on the Audit Committee. She also serves on the board of the Second Stage Theater in Manhattan, where she chairs the Artistic Committee.

Peter Carlino, chairman and chief executive officer of GLPI, said: “I am delighted to welcome Debra to our board as we believe her extensive entertainment industry experience, impressive legal background and broad board experience across public companies and the arts will serve GLPI well as we continue to drive growth in shareholder value. She brings a wealth of knowledge to GLPI, which we believe is a perfect complement to the existing strengths of the Board. I am confident that she will help expand the diverse set of viewpoints that ultimately shape our mission.”

In February, Gaming & Leisure Properties paid $175m to acquire the real estate assets of Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, New York. The company acquired the assets from American Racing & Entertainment, which entered a triple-net master lease agreement with the company for an initial 30-year term.