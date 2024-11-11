Gaming in Washington: Snoqualmie Casino announces rebranding

The property is undergoing a major expansion.

US.- Snoqualmie Casino in Washington State has announced that it is rebranding as Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel as part of its $400m expansion project announced in July 2022. The rebrand is intended to reflect the addition of the new hotel, expanded gaming floor, spa and 2,000-seat entertainment and convention centre.

Earlier this year, the venue held a topping-off ceremony to place the highest beam on the new hotel tower. The company expects to complete the project in mid-2025.

Interim CEO Mary Lou Patterson said: “It is my honor and privilege to announce that Snoqualmie Casino has now become Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel. Over the past three years, the Snoqualmie Tribe and Casino have been diligently working to bring a one-of-a-kind, world-class hotel to the Snoqualmie Valley.”

Patterson was formerly chief financial officer. Daniel Hanson, previously director of the Snoqualmie Gaming Commission, is now chief financial officer. Meanwhile, Asim Bajwa has joined the business to lead the casino’s hotel operations.