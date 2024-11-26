Atlantic City casino revenue falls in Q3

Net revenue for Atlantic City’s 12 casinos decreased by 2.9 per cent from the same period in 2023.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has released its figures for the quarter ending September 30. Net revenue for Atlantic City’s 12 casinos was $943.2m, down 2.9 per cent from Q3 2023.

The state’s casinos collectively reported gross operating profit of $242.9m, down 13.6 per cent year-over-year. In October, the state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $499.8m in gaming revenue, up 2.6 per cent from October 2023 ($487.1m).

For the first nine months of 2024, net revenue was $2.54bn, down 0.2 per cent from the same period in 2023. Gross operating profit was $576.6m, a decrease of 8.8 per cent.

See also: Atlantic City casino and online gambling operating profit down 1.3% in Q2

In September, Fanatics Sportsbook opened a retail location at Ocean Casino Resort. The new space is located at The Gallery, a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge area with seating for 60 surrounded by slot machines, tables and 140 feet of LED walls.