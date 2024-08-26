Atlantic City casino and online gambling operating profit down 1.3% in Q2

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission attributed the decline to the rising costs of goods and services.

US.- The New Jersey Casino Control Commission has reported that Atlantic City’s nine casinos and two internet-only gambling entities saw gross operating profit fall by 1.3 per cent year-on-year to $178.4m in Q2. While all nine casinos were profitable, six saw a decrease in profitability despite combined net revenue rising by 1.3 per cent.

James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, attributed the decline to rising costs of goods and services.