Games Global completes Microgaming assets acquisition

The new content supplier Games Global has made its market debut after acquiring several Microgaming assets.

Isle of Man.- The new European content supplier Games Global has gone live after completing its acquisition of Microgaming‘s distribution business and online games portfolio. The financial details of the transaction have not been revealed, but Games Global gained regulatory approval for the deal.

Games Global says it now plans to expand its scope and geographical reach and enhance its own technology platform. It will also invest further in sports betting while also continuing its existing sports betting contracts, which include an arrangement with Betway.

Microgaming will continue providing platform systems and services for online gaming brands. It has 3,000 games and jackpots in its portfolio and delivers them to 980 casino brands, targeting international regulated and regulating markets.

Microgaming CEO Andrew Clucas said: “It is an exciting milestone for both Microgaming and Games Global, and is the culmination of months of hard work and dedication from teams on both sides.

“The online gaming industry will undoubtedly present a wealth of opportunities for Games Global, and we wish them the very best for their journey ahead.”

Games Global CEO Walter Bugno said: “It is with immense enthusiasm I proudly confirm that today marks the official going live of Games Global. We’re incredibly excited for what we can achieve as we deliver industry-leading content, power continuous growth providing mutual success for Games Global and our partners. Games Global is ready to define the future, lead innovation and make a real difference in the industry.”

Games Global leadership takes shape

Bugno worked as executive vice president of new business and strategic initiatives at IGT until last May. In December, Games Global made a number of senior appointments, bringing in veterans from the sector.

Leila Goelz, formerly of Stars Group, has been named chief people and transformation officer, while Theo Naicker joins the Isle of Man-registered company as chief operating officer. Naicker spent more than 20 years with software development house Derivco.

Meanwhile, Julie Allison, who has worked at Paddy Power Betfair, Red Tiger and NetEnt, has been appointed chief revenue officer and former Microgaming director of compliance Kimberley Broad has been named chief compliance officer. Also at Games Global is chief financial officer Tim Mickley.