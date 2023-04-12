Gamer Wager to enter the US market

The video game betting platform plans to expand into North America with its Gamer Wager USA product.

US.- The management company SCCG Management has announced it will extend its partnership with the peer-to-peer video game betting platform, Gamer Wager. The betting intermediary plans to expand into North America with its Gamer Wager USA white-label product, which will include updated features and functionality.

The new product will be offered to operators as a SaaS business model and is expected to release later in 2023. The first peer-to-peer platform from Gamer Wager launched in the UK market in October 2019.

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Management co-founder, said: “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Gamer Wager. Since its launch, Gamer Wager has proved to be a reliable and innovative platform for peer-to-peer video game betting. We look forward to assisting with the distribution of their new white label features and functionalities to the North America market.”

Carl Rogers, co-founder of Gamer Wager, said: “We are extremely delighted to be extending and strengthening our partnership with Stephen Crystal and the team at SCCG Management. With their guidance, we are confident that we can continue to deliver the best gaming experience to our users and expand our reach in the US market. We are proud to be led by the most experienced advisory team in the igaming and casino industry in Stephen Crystal and SCCG Management.”

Earlier this year, SCCG Management and virtual sports and games provider Golden Race announced that they have extended their strategic partnership covering the Golden Race and Spinmatic Games brands to the US and Canada.

As part of the deal, Golden Race North America regional director George Vonapartis contributes to SCCG Management out of its Nevada office, supporting Golden Race brands and other SCCG partners globally. SCCG will deploy Spinmatic and Golden Race product demonstration hardware at its Las Vegas office.