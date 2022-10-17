GameArt’s Grandest Network Promotion Yet: Road to Victory

The Road to Victory promotion is open to all of GameArt’s valued operators.

Road to Victory is GameArt’s biggest network promotion yet with a €300,000 prize pool and a six-week time frame between November 14 and December 27, 2022.

Press release.- GameArt, a developer of high-quality HTML5 slot games for both online and land-based casino operators, has prepared its grandest network promotion yet, with a €300,000 prize pool.

The grand network promotion, titled ‘GameArt Road to Victory’, will run for six weeks from November 14 till December 27, 2022.

It will comprise six stages, each one running from week to week, and will contain a host of GameArt’s popular slot titles covering various themes.

The six stages are as follows:

Adventure (14 – 21 November) Football & Fun (22 – 28 November) Fruits (29 November – 5 December) Sweet Feasts (6 – 12 December) GameArt Top of the Tops (13 – 19 December) Christmas Fever (20 – 27 December)

To add even more excitement to the promotion, GameArt will be awarding extra points for player achievements:

BIG WIN = 50 points

MEGA WIN = 100 points

SUPER MEGA WIN = 300 points

EPIC WIN = 500 points

5,000 SPINS = 1,000 points

The Road to Victory promotion is open to all of GameArt’s valued operators and begins at 11:00 UTC on Monday, 14th November 2022 and ends at 22:59 UTC on Tuesday, 27th December 2022.

Plans for more major promotions are already in the pipeline as GameArt is preparing an eventful promotional calendar for 2023, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

To stay up to date with GameArt’s news, follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.