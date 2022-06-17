GameArt partners with Soft2Bet

GameArt has partnered with leading casino and sportsbook platform provider, Soft2Bet, to provide all its games to Soft2Bet’s network of iGaming operators via Pariplay’s Fusion™ aggregation platform.

Press release.- GameArt, a developer of high-quality HTML5 slot games, is widening its international reach through this partnership. Soft2Bet, a leading B2B Software Solution for iGaming, will be supplying GameArt’s entire portfolio of slot games via Pariplay’s Fusion™ aggregation platform.

Offering GameArt’s content will reinforce Soft2Bet’s goals to provide an elevated player experience as the company continues to expand at a rapid rate.

George Wadsworth, Casino Business Owner at Soft2Bet, said: “We’re delighted to partner with GameArt as they have a highly innovative range of products. Their innovative games, with their refreshing simplicity and attention to detail, are exactly what we believe players are looking for in their search for new and exciting slots.

“The deal will enable GameArt to reach even greater distribution as they continue to release ground-breaking, new games. We’re looking forward to showing just how far our network can take them.”

Karl Grech, Head of Commercial at GameArt, said: “Working with established platforms like Soft2Bet is very important for GameArt’s growth plans.

“We are confident that this partnership will add momentum to the commercial growth we’ve seen in recent months, and I also believe our games will be very well received by Soft2Bet’s network of players.”

