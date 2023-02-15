GameArt acquires Malta Gaming Authority licence

The MGA is considered one of the most trusted gaming regulators in the world.

GameArt is now a proud holder of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) Licence and can expand its business to MGA-licensed operators.

Press release.- GameArt, a developer of high-quality HTML5 slot games for both online and land-based casino operators, announced its latest acquisition, which comes in the form of a Critical Gaming Supply Licence (B2B Licence) obtained from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The MGA is responsible for the governance of all gaming activities in Malta and is considered by many to be the preferred and most trusted global remote gaming regulator. By obtaining this licence, GameArt will be able to expand the reach of its slot games within Malta’s jurisdiction and additionally enjoy greater cooperation with and trust from its existing and potential partners worldwide.

Regarding this news, the head of sales at GameArt, Nevena Aleksieva, said: “With the MGA licence under our belt, we will proceed to finalise deals with MGA-licensed operators and expand our business in regulated markets even further.”

Likewise, Peter Mihelj, the CEO at GameArt, commented that they are “delighted to have received the B2B Licence from the Malta Gaming Authority, as it represents a significant milestone in our company’s history. It also confirms our credibility and the quality of our products and services. We are looking forward to building new partnerships with MGA-licensed operators.”

Furthermore, Mihelj thanked Roger A. Strickland Jr., director of CSB Group, for his support throughout the application process.

