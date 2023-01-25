Malta Gaming Authority suspends Betago licence

The MGA says Betago failed to meet its financial commitments.

The MGA identified three breaches of gambling provisions.

Malta- The Malta Gaming Authority has announced that it has suspended the licence of Betago. The regulator said it had identified three breaches of licence provisions.

According to the MGA, Betago failed to make its financial commitments to the regulator and failed to meet one or more applicable obligations. As a result, it says Betago must no longer conduct operations under its Maltese licence. It must continue to provide registered players with access to their accounts and must refund all player funds in line with the applicable law.

Betago gained a German sports betting licence in February 2021 but is no longer on Germany’s list of approved operators and its betago.de and betago.com domains are no longer operational.

In December, the MGA announced that it had cancelled the licences of three online gambling businesses. It said eGaming Lab, M-Hub Gaming and Morpheus Games had failed to pay their licence fees.

The failure put them in breach of regulations 10 (1) (a) and 9 of Malta’s Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations, which detail the requirement to pay licence fees to the MGA. All three businesses have been told to remove all mention of MGA licensing from their websites and products.