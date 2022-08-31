GamCare seeks new trustee to join board

The responsible gambling charity is looking for a candidate with lived experience.

UK.- GamCare is looking for a new trustee to expand its reach ahead of the UK’s expected shakeup of gambling regulations. The charity, which runs the UK National Gambling Helpline, is looking for a candidate with lived experience of gambling harm and in-depth knowledge and experience of either public affairs, regulation or clinical expertise.

GamCare said it aimed to broaden the diversity of its board to improve decision-making and keep up its momentum.

“This is, therefore, a particularly exciting time to join us as we further expand our reach, influence and services. We have developed an international reputation for our work’s innovative approach and impact,” the organisation explained.

“As gambling behaviours change, technology evolves, and access to gambling increases, we need to remain at the forefront of supporting everyone who experiences gambling harm with their recovery.

“How we use our knowledge, insight and expertise to influence change at all levels remains a key theme for us, and you will be joining an ambitious board focused on achieving meaningful impact for all those affected by gambling harms.”

GamCare focuses mainly on gambling harm treatment, but it also runs an industry standards division, which aims to promote best practices among gambling operators.

GamCare issued a statement following the Gambling Commission’s record fine against Entain. It said: “The Safer Gambling Standard is an independent certification scheme that assesses the safer gambling measures which gambling businesses have put in place to protect people from experiencing gambling-related harm and to make gambling safer for everyone.

“Last week we were made aware of the regulatory settlement that the Entain Group received from the Gambling Commission. The failings published in the Gambling Commission’s statement, which was based on a review of customers in 2019 and 2020, took place ahead of our assessment with Entain for the Safer Gambling Standard in 2022.”

See also: Former customer sues Ladbrokes over gambling losses