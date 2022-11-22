GamCare publishes updated industry code

The BGC has welcomed the new code.

The charity has added new guidelines for land-based gaming venues.

UK.- The responsible gambling support charity GamCare has updated its Industry Code for the Display of Safer Gambling Information. First launched in 2020, the code provides guidelines for operators’ communication of safer gambling information.

New guidelines in the updated code focus on land-based gambling venues and aim to ensure the accessibility of resources and support services.

The updated guidelines include:

Improved signposting and pathways to support organisations, including a QR code directing people to GamCare’s website.

Guidance on the most impactful placement location for safer gambling information in land-based venues.

Introduction of discreet resources in venues to allow more customers to access information and support.

Fundamental principles for the use of consistent language and the effective design of safer gambling messaging.

The Gambling Commission says that participation in in-person land-based gaming in Britain increased from 23 per cent to 26 per cent last year due to the reopening of operations after the Covid-19 pandemic.

GamCare industry codes project manager Matt Burgiss said: “At GamCare, we know that callers to the National Gambling Helpline regularly cite issues from land-based gambling and that more can be done to support people within the land-based gambling sector.

“We hope this new Code of Conduct will improve the consistency of safer gambling messaging whilst also signposting into relevant support organisations so that those at-risk of gambling harm are comfortable coming forward and seeking help.”

The new code was welcomed by the Betting and Gaming Council. BGC CEO Michael Dugher said: “The BGC is proud to welcome this new GamCare Code, which will guarantee prominent, visible and easily accessible signposting to safer gambling information on help and support in all our members’ land-based gaming venues.

“This vital code is concrete evidence of this industry’s determination to drive up safer gambling standards for millions of customers, wherever they bet in the UK, and follows similar work from our online members.”

Last month, GamCare launched an online support group for women who are affected by someone else’s gambling. The semi-structured group is named Way Forward and is intended to provide a safe, confidential space for women to share experiences.

Each week of the initiative focused on different aspects of gambling harm, with meetings held via Zoom every Tuesday from October 18.