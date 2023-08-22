GamCare names D’Arcy Myers as interim CEO

Myers has served in leadership positions at several charities.

UK.- The gambling support charity GamCare has named D’Arcy Myers as its interim chief executive. Over the past 12 years, Myers has served in leadership roles at several UK Charities including Allergy UK, The Percy Hedley Foundation and The Solicitors Charity. He also chaired the Association of Charitable Organisations and The Smallwood Trust.

Myers steps into the role following the departure of Anna Hemmings, who was GamCare CEO for five years.

He said: “I am excited to be joining GamCare and supporting our staff and partners in the hugely important work they do. I look forward to meeting as many staff, service users and partners as possible in the coming weeks.”

Chair of trustees Margot Daly added: “I am delighted to welcome D’Arcy to GamCare. His wide-ranging experience will be invaluable for the organisation at a time of great change for this sector.”

GamCare has secured funding for three years as a member of GambleAware’s rebranded National Gambling Support Network (NGSN). It will continue to run the UK’s National Gambling Helpline, which it has operated for 25 years.

The charity has urged banks to do more to raise awareness of gambling block tools among their customers. Blocks are available with many UK banks, but the charity says customers are often not aware.

It recommended that banks routinely refer customers to the tools and to support services such as TalkBanStop, the joint initiative between GamCare, Gamban and Gamstop. It made the recommendation following a Gambling Related Financial Harm (GRFH) workshop.