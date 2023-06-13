GamCare CEO Anna Hemmings steps down

Hemmings departs after five years with the UK safer gambling charity.

UK.- The safer gambling charity GamCare has announced that its chief executive officer Anna Hemmings has stepped down after five years in the position. Chair of trustees, Margot Daly, has taken up an executive role while the charity seeks a new chief executive.

GamCare praised Hemmings’ achievements during her tenure, including the strengthening of GamCare’s traditional and new digital channels and the diversification of its education and support services. It noted that Hemmings had increased the role of lived experience at the charity, sealed new funding agreements and expanded its reach during a period that included the Covid-19 pandemic and the UK government’s review of gambling legislation.

It said: “The board would like to thank Anna for her hard work during her tenure and wishes her all the very best for the future.”

Hemings said: “GamCare has changed in so many positive ways that mean that tens of thousands more people who need support are reached than five years ago. However, I feel the time is now right for me to move on and explore pastures new and I can be confident that I’m leaving the organisation well-equipped for a successful future.

“I’m very proud of both the services and the staff and culture at GamCare, and I would like to thank all my amazing colleagues and the phenomenal network of stakeholders for their dedication and support during my time as CEO.”

Daly said: “Anna has led the charity with great thought ​and has been a true champion of those with gambling issues. She leaves GamCare in a stronger position and has ensured that more people than ever before have been​, and can now be,​ helped.”

Brigid Simonds, the chair of the industry lobby group, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), said: “Her extensive experience of change management was central to GamCare’s expansion of its excellent services beyond the helpline to setting up treatment services across the UK.

“Everyone at the BGC wants to thank Anna for her hard work and dedication and we all wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”

GamCare recently secured funding for three years as a member of GambleAware’s rebranded National Gambling Support Network (NGSN). It will continue to run the UK’s National Gambling Helpline, which it has operated for 25 years.