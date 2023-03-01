GamCare launches new digital products amid increased helpline demand

The gambling harm charity has launched a new online portal.

UK.- The British charity GamCare has announced the launch of new digital products and services that aim to offer more online support for people who are having problems with gambling. MyGamCare is a free-to-access online portal that aims to help users self-manage their gambling and understand how it can impact their time, relationships, money and well-being.

The new portal allows users to set goals, view personalised content, track their mood and access a range of support resources. It’s intended as an extension to the UK’s National Gambling Helpline, which GamCare has been operating for over 25 years.

GamCare will also expand the National Gambling Helpline to allow users to contact the service through WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

GamCare chief executive Anna Hemmings said: “With almost four in five people who used our services last year citing issues with online gambling, we know that the nature of gambling has changed significantly over the last 10 years and that more can be done to reach people when and where the harm is occurring.

“With the introduction of MyGamCare – along with our WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger capabilities – we hope to open the door for people to get help sooner and to reach out for support in a way that works for them.

“We know how difficult making that first step can be and how many people might not feel at a stage to talk about their gambling yet. It’s important that the options are there for people to start that journey in whichever way they are most comfortable.”

National Gambling Helpline receives record number of calls in January

GamCare has reported that in January the National Gambling Helpline received a record 3,700 online chats and calls, an increase of 17 per cent year-on-year. It said this might be due to the cost-of-living crisis causing more people to turn to gambling.

It said advisers are hearing of more cases of cost-of-living problems influencing users’ gambling. It received more than 42,000 calls to the helpline last year.

Last month, GamCare recommended more cross-sector partnerships to help tackle issues around gambling debt. Reporting on findings from its Gambling Related Financial Harm (GRFH) workshops, the charity said different sectors can collaborate to support clients.

A session in November gathered more than 60 attendees, including speakers from Bristol University and Lloyds Banking Group, debt advice organisations Citizens Advice, PayPlan and StepChange and gamblers with lived experience. Attendees said all sectors, including gambling operators, should be urged to share data, insights and reporting that could help improve support.

In November, GamCare updated its Industry Code for the Display of Safer Gambling Information. First launched in 2020, the code provides guidelines for operators’ communication of safer gambling information.