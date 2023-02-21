GamCare recommends cross-sector partnerships on gambling debt

The charity says cross-sector working could help support customers.

UK.- The British charity GamCare has made recommendations for more cross-sector partnerships to help tackle issues around gambling debt. Reporting on findings from its Gambling Related Financial Harm (GRFH) workshops, the charity said different sectors can collaborate to support clients.

A session in November gathered more than 60 attendees, including speakers from Bristol University and Lloyds Banking Group, debt advice organisations Citizens Advice, PayPlan and StepChange and gamblers with lived experience. Attendees said all sectors, including gambling operators, should be urged to share data, insights and reporting that could help improve support.

Attendees said support needed to meet each customer’s unique requirements and communication preferences. It was agreed that support pages and content should include information about money and debt management for gamblers and affected others. These could be developed through collaboration with debt advice and gambling support sectors.

It was also suggested that debt advice providers promote their services as a safe place to disclose gambling harm and that it should be stressed that such engagement does not affect credit ratings. Cross-sector work could also be relevant in the area of training on how to identify and understand risk factors.

GamCare concluded that multiple sectors should work together to develop a toolkit supporting customer-facing staff to engage in sensitive conversations about gambling financial harm. Meanwhile, lived experience voices and stories could help overcome the stigma that may prevent people from reaching out for support.

GamCare said: “As acute financial pressures are translating into increasing risks for those struggling to control their gambling and levels of debt, including risks of housing problems and homelessness, the imperative for the debt advice, gambling support sectors and consumer credit firms to offer a range of solutions to support clients is greater than ever.

“Following our series of workshops, we have developed a good understanding of the best practices to tackle gambling-related debts and the changes that need to be made across sectors to support those affected.

“We look forward to working in partnership with colleagues across the debt advice, credit, and gambling support sectors to bring our recommendations into action.”

In November, GamCare updated its Industry Code for the Display of Safer Gambling Information. First launched in 2020, the code provides guidelines for operators’ communication of safer gambling information.