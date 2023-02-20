Gambling industry generated £7.05bn GVA for British economy in 2022

The estimate comes from the UK government’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

UK.- The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has estimated that the gambling sector generated £7.05bn in gross value added (GVA) goods and services for the British economy in 2022. The Economic Estimate report provides research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for sectors covered by the department.

The report provides data on all sectors under the DCMS’s remit except tourism. These include civil society, creative industries, culture, gambling and sport. It highlights each sector’s “chained volume measures” on jobs, earnings, exports and imports of goods and services and several related businesses.

All DCMS sectors excluding tourism and digital, the latter of which has been passed to a different department in the latest government restructuring, generated GVA of £161bn. UK gambling was the lowest contributor among those covered, with £7.04bn compared to £16bn each from culture, sports and civil society, and £120bn from creative sectors, which contain the largest range of sub-sectors.

In estimated monthly GVA output expressed as a ‘chained volume measure’, gambling generated £81m per month. The DCMS stressed that “GVA estimates are based on incomplete information and should only be used to illustrate general trends, rather than be taken as definitive measures”.

The DCMS’s responsibility for digital has been passed to the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), led by former DCMS head Michelle Donelan. Meanwhile, Lucy Frazer has been named the ninth culture secretary to lead the DCMS since 2016.

It’s not yet been announced who will replace Paul Scully as the minister for gambling.

Last week, the British Amusement Catering Trade Association (Bacta) added its voice to growing calls for the government to finally deliver a paper that was said to be almost finished in mid-2022. Chief executive John White has written to Frazer to seek confirmation that the conclusion of the review is still due to be published soon.