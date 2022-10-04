Gambling machines seized at Michigan store and gas stations

Raids were carried out following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

US.- Some 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits have been seized at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store in Michigan. The four raids made on September 28 and September 29 following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB).

Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and 19350 Ecorse Road, Allen Park. The fourth location, The Hot Spot, is a store at 5542 Fenton Road, Mundy Township, near Flint. Investigators removed one gaming machine from each gas station and 53 machines from the Mundy Township store.

Machines seized from the Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations included one slot-style gaming machine and two coin pushers. State officials seized $3,295 from the coin-pusher machines and $290 from the slot-style machine. At Mundy Township, $9,141 in cash was seized.

Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director, said: “We’ve seen an increasing number of complaints about alleged illegal gambling, and we appreciate the help received from citizens who call our tip line at 888-314-2682.

“The MGCB works closely with local law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged illegal gambling locations, which do not provide the protections associated with legal, regulated gaming and can bring unwanted crime to neighborhoods.”

In September, four people were sentenced for running illegal gambling at a venue named Jackpott’s of Sterling Heights, in Michigan. The charges were made in July last year following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board that led to the seizure of 35 slot-style gaming machines.

Three of those sentenced were Macomb County residents while the other lived in Wayne County. All three pleaded guilty to the charges against them.