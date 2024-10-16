French gambling regulator launches campaign against illegal online casinos

The ANJ’s campaign aims to warn the public about a segment that remains unregulated in France.

France.- The French gambling regulator, the Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), has announced the launch of an information campaign about unlicensed online gambling. Dubbed “100% winner?” the initiative aims to warn the public about illegal online casinos, a vertical that remains unregulated in France.

As part of the regulator’s strategic plan for 2024-2026, the campaign is intended to advise the public that online casinos are illegal in France. That’s unlike online poker, sports betting and horse racing betting, which are regulated by the ANJ. It also aims to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal gambling in general, including addiction and financial risks.

The campaign will feature ads in apps, websites and social platforms like Twitch, Snapchat and TikTok directing people to a dedicated site that outlines why online casinos are banned and how to identify them.

Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin

ANJ president Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, said: “The illegal offer of online gambling represents between 5 per cent and 11 per cent of the total gambling market in France. It is particularly harmful for players who consume it, causing addiction, indebtedness, family problems, etc.

“This parallel market constitutes a financial support for multiple international criminal organisations. This is why the ANJ is determined to use all the means at its disposal to stop this illegal offering.”

The ANJ says it has made 506 orders against illegal gambling sites since March 2022, resulting in the blocking of 2,365 URLs but is concerned that mirror sites quickly spring up using different URLs. It said it’s working with payment providers and search engines on enforcement and prevention measures.

Last month, the ANJ entered into an agreement with the UNAF, France’s National Union of Family Associations. The agreement is intended to help promote responsible gambling and prevent underage gambling.

Signed by Falque-Pierrotin and UNAF president Marie-André Blanc, the agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in several areas. There will be a focus on research, creating new tools for professionals supporting vulnerable groups, the organisation of training programs for professionals and volunteers and the generation of materials to raise awareness of gambling issues. The two bodies also plan to improve the tools available to help families prevent underage gambling.