Gambling Commission fines GGPoker.co.uk

The British regulator uncovered social responsibility and AML findings at NSUS Limited’s brand.

UK.-The Gambling Commission has slapped NSUS Limited with a warning and a £672,829 fine for a range of social responsibility and anti-money laundering breaches at its GGPoker.co.uk brand. It found that the operator broke self-exclusion rules and failed to interact with at-risk customers.

The regulator said NSUS had failed to identify or interact with customers who displayed signs of gambling harm risk and sent marketing emails to 125 customers who had self-excluded. Meanwhile, the company failed to carry out sufficient risk assessments against money laundering and terrorist financing and lacked adequate policies, procedures and controls to mitigate such risks.

As well as a British licence, GGPoker has an MGA type 3 gaming services licence and has recently launched in Ontario, Canada, with the World Series of Poker.

Last month, the Gambling Commission issued a £2.87m financial penalty against Petfre Limited, a Gibraltar-based subsidiary of Betfred, for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures. It’s also given the operator an official warning.

Petfre, which operates Betfred.com and Oddsking.com, was found to have breached regulatory rules between October 2019 and December 2020. It was found to have limited controls to prevent high amounts of “high velocity spend” by new customers. It signalled the case of a customer who lost £70,000 in ten hours of play the day after opening an account.

Other recent fines from the regulator include a financial penalty against Betway for marketing material that was shown on children’s web pages on West Ham United’s site and a record £17m fine against Entain. The Gambling Commission also fined Smarkets for AML breaches and issued LeoVegas with a warning and a £1.2m penalty for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings.