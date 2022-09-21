British Gambling Commission fines Betway for marketing on children’s pages

Betway Limited will pay a £408,915 (US$463,178) penalty for marketing on the children’s pages of West Ham United Football Club’s website.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has reported online gambling business Betway Limited has been fined £408,915 (US$463,178) for marketing on the children’s pages of the West Ham United Football Club’s website, breaching Commission rules on socially responsible advertising.

A webpage offering children the opportunity to print a teddy bear for colouring displayed the operator’s gambling logo between 14 April 2020 and 6 November 2021. The Betway logo was also found on the ‘Young Hammers at Home’ webpage between 24 October 2021 and 15 November 2021.

Leanne Oxley, Gambling Commission director of enforcement, said: “Protecting children from gambling harm is at the heart of what we do.

“Although there is no suggestion that the operator was deliberately targeting children, or that children had been allowed to gamble, we take the breach of any rules aimed at protecting children extremely seriously.

“We note the remedial actions since taken by licensee but advise all operators to learn from this case and ensure that they take responsibility and have the correct processes in place so that websites directed at children do not include advertisements for gambling.”