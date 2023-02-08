Gambling.com to supply Gannett

Gambling.com Group will provide sports content through the USA Today network.

US.- Gambling.com has signed a multi-year partnership with media group Gannett. Under the agreement, Gambling.com will provide sports betting content for Gannett’s USA Today Network, which includes USA Today and over 200 publications in local markets, such as AZCentral.com, Tennessean.com, and Freep.com, in states with legal sports betting.

The deal includes distribution across USA Today Sports and the Sports Media Group properties, which include Sports Wire sites in more than 20 legal sports betting markets.

Michael Reed, Gannett chairman and chief executive officer, said: “Partnering with Gambling.com Group enables Gannett to have a market-leading, sports-betting authority deliver in-depth reviews, breaking news, and expert insights. Our highly engaged audience of more than 47 million sports fans crave analysis and betting insights to make smart decisions and find the best sportsbooks and online casino sites.

“We expect this partnership to be immediately accretive to our EBITDA and Free Cash Flow by monetizing our sports traffic. The deal is progressively more valuable as regulated online gambling is launched in more states.”

Charles Gillespie, chief executive officer of Gambling.com Group, added: “Gannett’s authoritative digital presence across the U.S. makes them an ideal media partner for us to drive revenue and cash flow growth in our number one target market.

“Media partnerships are a proven way for both Gambling.com Group and our media partners to create significant, new revenue from online gambling player acquisition. We look forward to executing on our partnership with Gannett to demonstrate the benefits a best-in-class media alliance can deliver for all parties including Gannett, Gambling.com Group, our online gambling operator clients and most importantly – the growing number of online gamblers in the U.S.”

Last year, Gambling.com Group reached a deal to buy NDC Media, which owns the bonus comparison brand BonusFinder.