GambleAware study finds marginalised groups use gambling as a coping mechanism

The National Centre for Social Research compiled data from 138 previous studies.

UK.- The industry-backed responsible gambling grant-making body GambleAware has published the findings of a study into the gambling behaviour of people from marginalised communities. Conducted by The National Centre for Social Research, the report suggests such groups may use gambling as a coping mechanism.

The study compiled data from 138 previous studies on people who experience or are at risk of homelessness, older people, people with disabilities, neurodiversity or mental health challenges, criminalised communities, and vulnerable migrants, such as asylum seekers. In all cases, it was suggested that the groups are more likely to use gambling to cope with other difficulties caused by social exclusion or discrimination.

GambleAware chief executive Zoë Osmond said: “Our new report shows how people from marginalised communities, who are already dealing with many different issues in their lives, struggle with gambling harms.

“There needs to be more engagement with these communities to build awareness around the risks of gambling harm, and service providers need to ensure they can appropriately meet the needs of people in different circumstances. This is why we launched our Improving Outcomes Fund, to support organisations which are running programmes to help people from different communities.”

Other difficulties reported include loneliness, mental health challenges, the stress involved in migration and assimilating into a new culture, unemployment and job security, working conditions and poverty. The study also found that people from marginalised, isolated or criminalised communities are more likely to live in poor areas with a higher concentration of gambling venues. The research highlighted problems with stigma preventing people from seeking support and treatment.

The report recommends that gambling treatment services be made more accessible to marginalised groups. It also said more research was needed.

Dr Sokratis Dinos of NatCen’s Centre for Gambling Research said: “We were pleased to carry out this study for GambleAware. The report is a collection of findings and analysis of six scoping reviews, which were conducted to critically appraise existing evidence on gambling harms among communities in Great Britain who are subject to disproportionate marginalisation, social exclusion or subject to criminalisation.

“The results show how vulnerability to gambling harms for some people in these communities will be driven by compounding inequalities, stigma, exclusion and discrimination.”

Meanwhile, professor Sian Griffiths, GambleAware’s new chair of trustees, has urged the new Labour government to develop a “comprehensive national strategy” on gambling harm. She said the General Election betting scandal involving Conservative politicians was a “stark reminder of how normalised gambling has become in our society”.

Writing in PoliticsHome, the former faculty president of Public Health England (PHE), said: “In Britain, up to 4.8 million people experience harm from their own or someone else’s gambling.”