GambleAware receives £300,000 in RET donations in Q1

The biggest donation in the quarter came from SkillonNet.

UK.- The industry-backed responsible gambling grant-making body GambleAware has reported that it received £294,723 in donations from gambling operators in the first quarter of the financial year. The April to June quarter typically sees lower donations.

The largest donation was £40,000 from SkillonNet Ltd. It was followed by Star Racing Ltd (£27,547) and ProgressPlay Ltd (£24,346). Angus Wallace (Gus Bookmakers) donated £10.

This is likely to be the last year that operators make voluntary donations to GambleAware to fund research, education and treatment (RET). The current system sees operators donate funds directly to bodies on the Gambling Commission’s list of approved organisations. GambleAware has received the lion’s share of donations under this system. However, the UK government plans to impose a mandatory levy on gambling revenue, which will be administered by the NHS.

Gamble Aware CEO Zoe Osmond said: “This is anticipated to be the final year of the voluntary donation system, before moving on to a system with a statutory levy. As we transition to the new system it is essential that funding is maintained at the same level as previous years to ensure there is no disruption to prevention and treatment services for gambling harm.”

The government’s proposal is for the new levy on gambling revenue to work on a sliding scale, from 0.4 per cent of gross gambling yield for smaller bookmakers to 1 per cent for larger ones. The Betting and Gaming Council estimates that 492 bookies belonging to 38 businesses will be impacted by a 0.4 per cent levy. Some say they will struggle to cover the cost.