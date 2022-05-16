Galaxy Gaming launches new Triton Casino Systems

The gambling content developer and supplier has announced the launch of a new table game progressive operating system.

US.- The gambling content developer and supplier Galaxy Gaming has announced the launch of Triton Casino Systems, a new table game progressive operating system. It says the system adds new options to improve the casino floor.

Galaxy’s new system provides casinos with a variety of configurations, including daily jackpots, real-time progressives, and tiered progressives. It also simplifies the dealer procedure and jackpot payouts. The system provides reports and back-end analytics via an upgraded dashboard.

Todd Cravens, president and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, said: “We have delivered a successful progressive jackpot system for many years. But we listened to our partners and developed a brand-new platform that gives them the features and customizations needed for this evolving industry.

“The Triton Casino System is more than a new progressive jackpot system. It’s a scalable tool that allows Galaxy Gaming and our customers to continue to develop best-in-class experiences.”

Galaxy Gaming and Aruze Gaming America sign content deal

In March, Galaxy Gaming and the developer of entertainment solutions Aruze Gaming America signed a content sharing deal. Galaxy Gaming´s Bonus Craps has been selected by Aruze to integrate into its own craps content.

Bonus Craps is available on the craps game Roll To Win Craps. Using the same footprint as a traditional craps table, Roll To Win Craps allows players to shoot real dice across a 12-foot LED playing field screen.

