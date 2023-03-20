Galaxsys wins “Industry Rising Star of the Year” at SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2023

The awards ceremony was held during the SiGMA Eurasia Expo on March 14, 2023.

Press release.- Galaxsys Gaming Studio announces its award in the category of the “Industry Rising Star of the Year” at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards. The awards ceremony was held during the SiGMA Eurasia Expo at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City on March 14, 2023.

Galaxsys, founded in 2021, has already become a well-distinguished player in the industry, by offering over 20 fast and skill games, which have gained immense popularity in the industry.

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, said: “We are thrilled and honoured to be named the ‘Industry Rising Star of the Year’ at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards.

“Our team’s hard work and passion for delivering exceptional gaming experiences to our partners and players worldwide have been recognized once again”

Gil Soffer, SVP of Sales and Business Development at Galaxsys, added: “I am extremely proud of our team’s achievements and the recognition we have been receiving from the industry. We will continue to work hard to maintain this level of excellence and to exceed the expectations of our partners.”

SiGMA Eurasia Expo is a renowned event that annually brings together iGaming industry professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations in the sector, network with key decision-makers, and gain exposure to new markets.

The event provides a platform for industry experts to share their insights and discuss new opportunities in the MENA region.