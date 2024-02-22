Galaxsys reveals details behind its latest crash game “Limbo Crash”

In this game, players specify the bet amount and choose a preferred multiplier, anticipating the rising odds in the battery.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced the release of its latest title Limbo Crash. In this game, players specify the bet amount and choose a preferred multiplier, anticipating the rising odds in the battery. Once the player presses the ‘Bet’ button, the odds might stop at a random number, and players win with corresponding odds if they match or surpass the chosen multiplier. Unlike most crash games, Limbo Crash lets players play independently, allowing them to set preferred odds at the beginning of the game.

Game highlights

Surprise bonuses with “Odds Interval”

The game offers a special bonus called “Odds Interval,” unlocking additional bonuses when matched with the player’s chosen multiplier.

Interactive visuals for maximum enjoyment

Limbo Crash prioritizes visually appealing and user-friendly design, ensuring the gaming experience is not just thrilling but also visually satisfying.

Multifunctional AutoBet

Switching to the Multifunctional Autobet mode enables players to configure more advanced and customizable options for automated betting.

Bonus System

FreeBet and FreeAmount bonuses provide an option to award bonuses to the players, with terms set by the operator.

RTP and what happens if players disconnect

With an RTP of 96.5-98 per cent, Limbo Crash ensures a fair shot at victory. And no worries about disconnections; if it happens after a bet, players’ winnings are safe and sound, automatically transferred to the balance.

Limbo Crash truly stands out as a captivating game that offers players a unique and engaging crash game experience. As players select their multiplier and await the odds in the battery to rise and meet their expectations, they enjoy a thrilling journey where every decision counts. The higher the multiplier chosen, the greater the challenge, introducing a strategic element that keeps players entertained throughout the game.