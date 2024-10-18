Galaxsys announces a new partnership with SOFTSWISS

Through this alliance, SOFTSWISS will expand its offering and Galaxsys will broaden its reach.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced a new partnership with SOFTSWISS, an igaming supplier that has been providing powerful software solutions for over 15 years.

Galaxsys said: “The company has an immaculate track record, supplying over 23,500 games to more than 1,000 brands across the globe. With its extensive expertise and reputation for delivering quality solutions, SOFTSWISS has become a trusted partner for operators that offer exceptional gaming experiences. Now, Galaxsys’ portfolio of unique and innovative games—including Crash, Plinko, mines, turbo, bingo, and more—will join this vast selection, further expanding SOFTSWISS’ offering and broadening the reach of Galaxsys’ award-winning games to new markets and players worldwide.”

Teni Grigoryan, chief sales and partner management officer commented: “The long-awaited partnership with SOFTSWISS is a significant milestone for Galaxsys, marking the start of a collaboration that opens up countless opportunities.

“Thanks to SOFTSWISS’ strong network, our games will become available to even more players in various markets. We trust SOFTSWISS, an industry veteran, to help our games gain the visibility they deserve. Galaxsys is now joining the network of 270+ prestigious providers, and we’re certain our games will stand out for their quality.”

Gil Soffer, SVP of Sales and Business Development, added: “We see tremendous potential in this partnership with SOFTSWISS. Their established network offers us an invaluable platform to showcase our games, and we’re excited to see how this collaboration will further extend our unique game portfolio to new markets.”

Nikita Keino, head of partnerships at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, commented: “The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator boasts the largest game portfolio on the market, and we take great pride in that. Thanks to new partners providing high-quality content, we are also proud that there’s still room for growth. Strength lies in diversity, and by offering a wide range of games, we attract different player segments. We are excited to offer Galaxsys’ games to our clients as part of this portfolio.”

This new partnership with SOFTSWISS is crucial in Galaxsys’ expansion strategy. By leveraging SOFTSWISS’ vast network of operators and its strong presence in key igaming markets, Galaxsys will gain access to new audiences, helping to solidify its position as a provider of innovative gaming content.