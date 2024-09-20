Galaxsys games are now available in the UK

Galaxsys can now offer some of its most entertaining titles to UK operators and solidify its presence in Western Europe.

The company said it is an essential step in its brand recognition and a milestone in its expansion in more regulated markets.

Press release.- Galaxsys, one of the most innovative game developers in recent years, is proud to announce their games licensing in the United Kingdom. It’s an essential step in Galaxsys’ brand recognition and a milestone in their expansion in more and more regulated markets. It also reaffirms the company’s ability to deliver secure, high-quality, and responsible experiences to all players.

This newly-acquired UK licence is a reward for the company’s commitment to the most strict regulatory standards. Thanks to this licence, Galaxsys can now offer some of its most entertaining titles to UK operators and solidify its presence in Western Europe. Galaxsys will be able to offer the following games:

Cash Show

BlackJack

Crash

Penalty

Rocketon

Golden RA

Crasher

Plinkoman

This licensing in the UK is an integral part of Galaxsys’ strategy, which consists of expanding its reach in regulated markets all around the world. As they keep creating games adhering to the industry’s highest security standard with qualitative and innovative experience, while promoting responsible gaming, Galaxsys keeps getting recognition in the eyes of regulators. This allows them to provide one-of-a-kind gaming experiences players can enjoy and trust.

See also: Teni Grigoryan, Galaxsys: “Events like SBC Summit offer us a chance to innovate and introduce new ideas”