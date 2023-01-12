Galaxsys is exhibiting at ICE London for the second year

Galaxsys promises a brand-new experience and many more surprises at their Stand N6-110.

Press release.- New year brings exciting updates from the creative gaming studio that made its triumphant debut in 2022 – Galaxsys. The team of innovative and creative professionals has announced its participation at ICE London 2023.

ICE London is a leading global gaming and gambling event of the year that takes place at ExCel London annually. The dates to be saved for this year are 7-9 February 2023. Right there, in one of the biggest exhibition centres in the heart of London, solution providers and gaming professionals across the industry will come together and enjoy the three-day global events.

Last year, ICE London was the expo that launched a very successful journey for the Galaxsys team. From the very first sight, it was clear that the team has been preparing for their first appearance in the industry, by having one of the most eye-catching stands and launching an innovative t of crash type of game – Cash Show. The game was designed and implemented in cooperation with Fashion TV Gaming Group and officially launched at Galaxsys Stand during the first day of ICE.

Since then, the team has travelled all around the world and even won deserved well-deserved trophies. This time, they promise a brand new experience and many more surprises at their Stand N6-110, Galaxsys.

See also: Galaxsys wins the Game Innovation of the Year at Starlet Awards 2022