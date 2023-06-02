Galaxsys Games now available under Greek gaming licence

Galaxsys secures Greek gaming licence, enabling the availability of their innovative portfolio of games in Greece.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced that its portfolio of games is now available under the Greek Gaming licence of the Hellenic Gaming Commission.

Senior vice president of Sales and Business Development Gil Soffer said: “Galaxsys’s growth has been remarkable in a short time. The pipeline for our crash games, fast table games, keno, and Asian games, which focuses on innovation and player engagement, has resulted in substantial global demand from tier 1 aggregators and operators alike.

“The business is committed to multi-jurisdictional certification and licensing, and we are delighted to be able to have our games available under the licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission. This is a further testament to our team’s hard work, focus, passion, impeccable standards, and due diligence as we expand our product footprint globally. We look forward to working with our partners in the Greek market by bringing games that enhance player engagement and commercial value for the operators.”

Galaxsys has recently announced four new games for operators to increase player engagement and revenue opportunities.

The games Jungle Wheel, Ninja Crash, Crasher, and Roulette X further expand the company’s over 22+ fast and skill games portfolio.

The games were unveiled and demonstrated at SAGSE LatAm in Buenos Aires. Jungle Wheel is a game with three different-sized wheels placed on each other. Each wheel consists of 5 sectors of different colours. The game’s goal is to have the matching colour combination for the highlighted sector on the top of the wheel. Ninja Crash is a turbo-type game where the player needs to slice the cakes that bounce on the screen by swiping over them or clicking on them. The aim of the game is to cut the cakes, thus getting winning odds.

In Crasher, players place bets before the game starts, then wait until the Crasher hits the ground and the crack begins to grow. And finally, in Roulette X, the player must predict the number where the ball will land after spinning on the roulette wheel and place one or more bets on that number with several Inside Bets & Outside Bets options for players.