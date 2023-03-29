Galaxsys expands content distribution with REEVO

Galaxsys has recently won the “Industry Rising Star of the Year” award at SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2023.

Galaxsys expects to bring new and exciting opportunities to wider communities and players worldwide through this agreement.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced that it would integrate its Crash-style content portfolio of games into the REEVO aggregation platform.

Part of the Digitain Group of companies, Galaxsys, while a young company, has been creating innovation in the online gaming market. Last year, 2022, the team brought innovation to the market with Half Cash Out functionality in the product vertical of Crash-type games and continues to enhance the fast and skilled digital games category.

Gil Soffer, senior vice president of Sales and Business Development, said: “By the end of the year, we will add 30 new crash, Plinko, mines, tower, turbo, and other games to Galaxsys’ award-winning game portfolio of 20+ games.

“I am confident that with the help of our valuable partnership with REEVO, both companies will leverage their expertise and resources to bring new and exciting opportunities to wider communities and players worldwide.”

Petra Maria Poola, head of Sales, Reevo, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Galaxsys to our list of diverse, best-in-class platform partners. Their team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, ensuring the games they produce are of the highest quality.

“Adding Galaxysys’ innovative content will provide immense value to our partners. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Galaxsys as we expand and enhance our offering.”