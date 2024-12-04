Gabriel Pinto, Infingame: spotlighting Brazil’s bright future in igaming

Gabriel Pinto, Sales Manager at Infingame, charts some of the biggest opportunities and challenges within the Brazilian market, explaining some of the factors that will define the market going forward.

Press release.- The countdown is on. After several years of regulatory back and forth, Brazil’s regulated gambling market is finally expected to launch on January 1, 2025, and the anticipation from the gambling industry is palpable. At industry events throughout the year, one of the biggest talking points by far has been this market’s potential.

At Infingame, they’re not just ready for Brazil—they’re excited for it. Together with its partners, the company is set to transform the gaming experience for players across the country, bringing innovation, culture and entertainment to the forefront of this booming industry.

For operators eyeing this market, it’s undoubtedly a chance to step into one of the most dynamic and promising igaming landscapes in the world. With great potential, however, comes great complexity.

Entering Brazil requires careful consideration; and with so many brands expected to flood into the market from January onwards, factors such as localisation and personalisation will become a key battleground for operators looking to stand out from the crowd.

Waking the sleeping giant

With a population of more than 200 million people, industry experts have predicted that Brazil is set to become one of the largest gambling markets in the world.

With the combination of rapid tech adoption, a growing middle class and a rich history of sports and casinos, it could be said that Brazil is the golden opportunity that operators have been waiting for.

In short, this really isn’t just another igaming market. Brazil’s sheer size and diversity—both cultural and economic—mean a one-size-fits-all approach will fall flat. From regional dialects to player preferences that vary by state, the ability to speak directly to players’ needs will set the winners apart from the rest of the industry. This is where aggregation hubs like Infingame come into their own.

Personalisation and localisation of content are central to the Infingame mantra. This is, without a doubt, what Infingame does best – and the reason why it is one of the world’s fastest-growing game aggregators.

In Brazil, Infingame understands that localisation is much more than just language translation. “For us, it means understanding and embracing the essence of Brazil’s igaming culture. It’s about finding the right tone, themes and even the colours and icons that resonate with local players,” Gabriel Pinto said.

For instance, Brazilians love slots that are simple yet high in volatility, and themes that reflect their passions—football, carnival, folklore and even beloved local celebrities.

It also goes without saying that with global events like the World Cup, football-themed games fly off the virtual shelves. While it may seem obvious – it really can’t be emphasised enough. Operators who tap into these cultural touchpoints will ensure they become truly valued by local audiences.

The challenge with Brazil, however, is how to truly personalise the experience. While Brazil is a truly unique market compared to the wider LatAm market, gambling brands must also consider intra-Brazilian localisation. What works in São Paulo might not resonate in Manaus, for example.

The ability to fine-tune experiences to fit these nuances will separate the good operators from the true market leaders. This is something that brands must keep in the back of their mind when eyeing up expansion into Brazil – be it in January 2025, or further down the line.

To effectively navigate some of these market challenges, operators would be well placed to consider partnering with a platform provider that not only has a presence in the Brazilian market but is well versed in the wider regional dynamics.

Pinto further stated: “At Infingame, our fantastic team of Product Managers have worked tirelessly to carefully curate a portfolio of over 16,000 games from more than 200+ industry-leading game studios and developers, with titles carefully selected to align with Brazil’s preferences.

“Our team, many of whom are based in Brazil and Latin America, is well-versed in understanding what resonates with local audiences and ensuring that our operators have access to games that deliver excitement and familiarity in equal measure.

“To say we’re one of the best on the continent is something that we can be truly confident about. Our platform provides our partners with the tools to analyse player behaviours and preferences, enabling them to craft personalised campaigns and targeted promotions. Whether it’s recommending the right game to the right player or timing a bonus drop just right, these touches make all the difference in player retention, and our surging popularity is testament to this.”

Navigating Brazil’s unique challenges

However, success in Brazil isn’t without hurdles. Those who have spent years preparing for this are going to be a winners.

Gabriel Pinto said: “I’m incredibly excited about our potential here. We’re in the process of establishing a Brazilian entity to ensure seamless operations; we have a tried and tested aggregation platform that delivers a broad array of games for our partners, all via a single API integration.

“With the clock ticking down to 1 January 2025, Brazil’s market will reward those who prepare—not just for launch day but for the long haul.

“By embracing localisation and personalisation, and partnering with experts who understand the landscape, operators can position themselves for lasting success in this incredible market.”