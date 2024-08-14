Infingame enhances content portfolio with Galaxsys partnership

Infingame’s platform currently boasts more than 15,000 games from over 200 established providers.

Galaxsy’s catalogue will now become available to Infingame’s operator partners.

Press release.- Infingame, an igaming aggregator, has signed an agreement to integrate Galaxsys‘ range of content into its aggregation platform offering.

Through this integration, Galaxsys expects to enhance reach and speed-to-market across jurisdictions, including the LatAm region where Infingame continues to extend its footprint. Infingame’s complete suite of engagement and support tools will also support the studio.

Armenia-based Galaxsys provides a range of titles, with fast games such as Rocketon, Crasher, and Turbo Mines becoming available to Infingame’s operator partners.

In addition, Infingame’s platform currently boasts more than 15,000 games from over 200 established providers designed to improve player acquisition and retention and generate profitable growth for its partners. This agreement reinforces the aggregator’s mission to continually develop its game offering and deliver a range of experiences which align with various player preferences.

Ernest Lewicki, head of sales at Infingame, said: “To accelerate our ambition of global expansion, we want to partner with studios who deliver engaging gaming experiences. Galaxsys meets these requirements, offering a diverse collection of titles that are highly popular. We are confident that this collaboration will be mutually beneficial.”

Teni Grigoryan, chief sales and partner management officer at Galaxsys, added: “Infingame has established a strong reputation as a forward-thinking, innovative aggregator in the industry and we are incredibly happy to be working together. By combining our offerings, players around the world can look forward to a wide range of immersive experiences.”