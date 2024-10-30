Gabriel Pinto: “Infingame is bringing a local touch to our partners’ Brazilian expansion”

Infingame’s Sales Manager, Gabriel Pinto, speaks about some of the biggest opportunities in the Brazilian gaming market.

Interview.- Gabriel Pinto, sales manager at Infingame, discusses the company’s strategic approach to capturing Brazil’s growing gambling market. He also delves into the company’s localisation strategies, its aggregation platform tailored to Brazilian players, and the significance of exclusive game content to stand out in an increasingly competitive environment.

What are some of the biggest opportunities that Infingame has identified in the Brazilian market?

Over the years, Infingame has established a solid presence in Latin America. However, as we can now see, it’s Brazil that is now the market everyone is talking about! After a four-year-long regulatory process (in its current iteration), the market is on the cusp of launching – and I think it’s safe to say that the entire industry is watching with excitement. I strongly believe that this will be one of the biggest markets for gambling in the world, with a population of more than 200 million, it just has to be.

At Infingame, we have recognised numerous key opportunities in the Brazilian gambling market, driven primarily by the ongoing regulatory changes and the increasing interest in online gaming. Brazil presents a goldmine of opportunities for both sports betting and casino companies looking to expand their international footprint and engage with new audiences.

As the market moves closer to formalising its online gambling regulations, we have big plans to establish Infingame as one of the market’s leading aggregators, strategically positioning ourselves to be part of this evolving landscape.

In line with that evolution is now the dominance of smartphones. This uptick in mobile devices capable of handling new-generation casino games presents an excellent opportunity for betting and gaming operators to engage with a wider player base. But in order to do this, they need to optimise their products away from the traditional memory formats and gravitate towards more data-lite options.

As well as the tech, one of the greatest challenges that operators will face in Brazil is the extreme levels of competition – as it stands, 113 operators have applied for licences already. With each licence permitting up to three brands or skins, we are likely to see upwards of 342 operators entering the market.

As you can imagine, it will be a battle to stand out from the crowd. Having a team based in Latin America – all of whom are fluent in either Spanish or Portuguese is going to be a real edge for us twinned with our extensive experience in the igaming industry.

We know what the market wants better than nearly anyone else, and we offer one of the best-tailored catalogues out there, specifically curated for Brazilian players. It is imperative that the content you offer resonates with Brazilian culture and preferences. This will be key to attracting players, and any big brand that ignores it is going to learn that lesson very quickly.

Tell us about your team in Brazil – how is this local knowledge helping to set you apart from the competition in this increasingly crowded market?

Having boots on the ground has been hugely important for Infingame! Our local team in Brazil have played a crucial role in allowing us to understand local trends, player preferences and how we can best meet the needs of operators within this burgeoning market.

The team’s deep understanding of Brazilian culture, consumer behaviour and the regulatory environment sets Infingame apart from its competitors in an increasingly crowded market, and again – this is a major edge for us as very few other suppliers can offer operators this level of localisation. Their expertise is invaluable; it has really helped us to navigate the complexities of the Brazilian regulations, ensuring we remain compliant with new requirements, while also giving us the knowledge and expertise to deliver tailored gaming experiences that align with player preferences.

How does Infingame’s aggregation model simplify content management for operators looking to enter the Brazilian market?

In a market where so much content is available all through the click of a few buttons, it’s essential that platforms and aggregation hubs streamline the content management process for operators. Infingame’s aggregation model does exactly that. Our team, collectively, has years of experience within the igaming space. They understand the major pain points that the industry faces when it comes to integrating new content.

Our aggregation model has been designed with simplifying the content management process in mind, making the whole process much more streamlined for operators. Through a single API, operators can access a wide variety of games from multiple providers, thereby reducing the burden of managing several contracts and carrying out multiple integrations.

This seamless integration not only minimises operational hurdles but also ensures that operators can keep their offerings fresh through regular updates and new content releases – giving them an edge when it comes to engaging and retaining players.

What partnerships and exclusive game content does Infingame offer that are tailored to Brazilian tastes?

As we’ve already covered – and I will be saying throughout 2024 and 2025, exclusive game content will be key for operators looking to stand out from the crowd! After all, this provides them with the opportunity to offer content that cannot be found anywhere else. Content is going to be a major battleground for sportsbooks and casinos looking to enter the Brazilian market – so any opportunity to bring something new to the table should be grabbed with both hands. This, in short, is what we deliver far better than anyone else.

Infingame understands this demand for unique content. We have already established strategic partnerships with local game developers, allowing them to offer exclusive titles that are tailored specifically to Brazilian tastes. This includes games that reflect local culture, folklore and popular sports, which we are confident will have a hugely positive effect on player engagement.

Collaborations with local influencers and affiliates are also allowing Infingame to further boost visibility and excitement around new game launches, while targeted promotional strategies help attract and retain players in the competitive landscape.

When partnering with affiliates, we have made sure that we carefully select our partners to ensure that they not only reflect Infingame’s core brand principles but also resonate with players across Brazil. It is important that we use local figures, specific to each individual region, to create a truly localised experience.

How can Infingame’s aggregation platform help operators scale quickly while ensuring top-tier performance and engagement?

Infingame’s aggregation platform has been designed specifically to enable operators to scale quickly while also ensuring superior performance and engagement. After all, you don’t want to grow your business but then encounter technical difficulties as a result. We are delivering quality technology that is easy to use and scalable.

The rapid onboarding process allows operators to launch and test new games with minimal delays. With real-time analytics at their fingertips, operators can make informed decisions to optimise their offerings and enhance player experiences.

Additionally, our strong tournament tool includes features that promote social interaction and community building among players, fostering loyalty and long-term engagement. Our strategic approach, local expertise and robust aggregation platform position Infingame as a major aggregation hub in the Brazilian gambling market, enabling us to meet the diverse needs of operators and players alike.

While Brazil edges closer to launching its regulated framework, we are very excited to see what lies ahead for this nascent market – I am confident that this will be a thrilling journey as this market opens its doors to the world! If you want the best-localised service – make sure to get in touch.